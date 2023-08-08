Massively OP Podcast Episode 432: Palia breaks through to the other side

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
0

On this week’s episode of the Massively OP Podcast, Bree and Justin talk about Palia’s soft launch (with persistence!), WoW Classic’s date for hardcore realms, ArcheAge 2’s hopeful arrival next year, Nightingale’s perspective swap, and relaxing MMO activities.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link.

Listen to the show right now:

Show notes:

Other info:

