Final Fantasy XIV launches patch 6.48, which is all about PvP

The newest patch for Final Fantasy XIV has arrived today, but if you were hoping it would contain new content, you were both incorrect from first principles and also in for disappointment. That’s not to say patch 6.48 is irrelevant, but all that it does is adjust balance for PvP actions and cycle to the next ranked season of Crystalline Conflict. If those things are not of particular interest to you, then this patch will have very little impact on your gameplay.

If these things are of interest to you, of course, you can chew on changes like how Gunbreaker can now use Draw & Junction on party members to gain a corresponding action (but not the Powder Barrel charge) or how Astrologian’s Aspected Benefict has gotten some major potency buffs. But those big changes, as mentioned, are all about PvP. So either get into the ring and fight people or… well, just keep on trucking doing what you were already doing.