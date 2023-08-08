Diablo IV bans seasonal character exploiters as patch 1.1.1 finally arrives

It likely won’t come as a surprise to anyone that Diablo IV fans pulled against the yoke of the Season of the Malignant restriction that required players to roll a new character, as a very specific process to trick the OARPG’s servers was discovered and widely shared. It also likely won’t come as a surprise that Blizzard has acted on this behavior.

According to the game’s community manager, the exploit in question was addressed “a few days ago” in a hotfix that closed the loophole, while actions on “selected accounts” have been taken. The post offers no specifics on just how many were bonked by the banhammer, but there are a couple of reports from friends of players getting caught in the blast, along with a significant lack of sympathy from fans overall.

Meanwhile, the 1.1.1 build arrives today as planned, with an effectiveness pass on Sorcs and Barbs, improvements to monster density, a reversal of the “leave dungeon” nerf, and plenty more.

sources: official forums and Reddit (1, 2) via VG247
