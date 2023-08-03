Kakao Games Q2 2023: ArcheAge 2 targets second half of 2024, Ares Rise of Guardians launches in Korea

Kakao Games is just one segment of the booming Kakao corporation, but the games segment isn’t driving those figures. According to the company’s Q2 2023 report, the game segment as measured through content declined 20% since this quarter last year, owning to a range of factors: the stabilization of the company’s existing titles, the weak revenues from Battlegrounds, and the “rebound from full-quarter recognition of ArchAge War.”

Ruliweb kindly compiled the entire call, during which Kakao talked up Ares Rise of Guardians as well as ArcheAge 2.

Ares Rise of Guardians, which just launched in Korea last week, is indeed targeting a global launch in the future, but no specific plans, publishers, dates, or countries were elaborated on. Kakao told investors its plan with the game was basically to get people in the door with a “strategy that reduces the compulsory initial billing” but then turns the monetization screws “as many users settle into the game.”

As for ArcheAge2, which Kakao and XLGAMES have previously said will launch in 2024, Kakao now says it’s targeting the second half of 2024 and reiterates that the game will launch on both PC and console. Gamers have seized upon the note that the game emphasizes single-player play. Here’s Google Translate’s take on Ruliweb’s transcription.

“ArcheAge 2 is an MMORPG that aims to be released on both PC and console. The first trailer was released at G-Star and received a lot of attention from users. The goal is to complete the development in the second half of 2024. Based on Unreal 5, it is an MMORPG that shares the existing worldview, including open world, and emphasizes single play. We plan to provide a variety of lifestyle content that can be enjoyed in the open field, and we intend to improve trade to activate guild-level trade. We want to increase the number of users in contact with single-centered story development. As ArcheAge has been serviced in the meantime, it has a strong fan base in Western countries such as Russia, so it is expected to achieve results in the global market. In addition, we are concentrating on improving the level of completion by simultaneously developing PC and console. It has not been confirmed yet, but we are planning to reveal the release and game contents at the game show next year.”