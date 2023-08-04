Victorian survival sim Nightingale adds third-person mode

While the upcoming Victorian survival sim Nightingale was designed around a first-person perspective, this didn’t sit quite right with a number of potential fans. In response to player demands, Inflexion Games said that it added a third-person mode to the title, showing off a glimpse of gameplay footage in this perspective.

“Whether it’s for accessibility purposes or preference, we heard your requests and hope to have third-person mode ready for our early access launch,” the studio said. “At the moment, third-person mode is very much in its experimentation phase and secondary to the default first-person mode.”