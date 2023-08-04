Guild Wars 2 is planning a live meet-up in Seattle for September 1

Are you a Guild Wars 2 fan? Are you going to be in Seattle on September 1st? Would you watch a film about George Wendt eating beans? If you said yes to the first two points, good news because you’re invited to a live meetup in Seattle to celebrate the release of Secrets of the Obscure. If you said yes to the third one… well, hey, you live your truth. No judgment here. Whatever makes you happy.

The event will run from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. PDT (local time for PAX), but space is limited, so you will want to register ahead of time if you want to attend. Registration starts on August 11th, but you can rest assured that the event itself is free so you won’t have to buy tickets. If you’re going to be in the area and want to hang out with the developers a week after their big 2023 expansion launches, then throw your hat into the ring early so you don’t miss out!