Marvel Snap’s development roadmap shows PC launch, new reward track, and guilds

The future of Marvel Snap is full of many developments indeed, if Second Dinner’s latest roadmap is any indication. The studio divided projects between three categories: those on the immediate horizon, those in the works, and those in the concept phase.

Coming soon to the popular digital card game is the PC release with widescreen support, something that the studio said forced the developers to rebuild the entire experience. Beyond that is a new prestige reward track, collectible emotes, and some sort of guild or social system.

The roadmap wasn’t met with unanimous acclaim, as the contentious community took special umbrage with a change to spotlight caches that throws in gold conquest tickets. As many players couldn’t care less about the conquest mode, this announcement was met with a certain level of derision, though whether that will extend to the broader playerbase once it’s all live has yet to be seen.