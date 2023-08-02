‘Adventure shooter MMORPG’ Ashfall begins downloading for this week’s closed beta on PC and mobile

It’s been a little while since we heard some major news out of Ashfall, NetEase’s self-described “adventure shooter MMORPG” for PC and mobile; we first reported on the game in September 2022, marking the developing title’s host of previews and testing plans, while the last major reports were word of a release delay from this year to sometime in summer 2024 and a delay of its July closed beta into August 3rd.

It looks as if Ashfall is holding on to that testing date as it has offered more testing details for this test on PC, iOS, and Android. Extra instructions and links were shared on the official Discord, noting a start time of 9:00 a.m. EDT and also pointing out that the Steam version of the shooter is a bit delayed as it awaits platform approval. The announcement also points out that after a certain number of players get into the beta, access to the test build will require an activation code. As for testing itself, that will run between August 3rd and August 18th.

