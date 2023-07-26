NetEase’s post-apoc MMO Ashfall plans NA PC closed beta August 3rd

When last we checked in on NetEase’s post-apoc MMO shooter Ashfall, it was running a spring closed beta – and delaying its launch to summer of 2024, after originally expecting it this year. Today, the company has announced another closed beta, specifically for the North American PC playerbase, coming August 3rd and running two straight weeks.

Worth noting is that this particular press release flat-out calls the game “post-apocalyptic MMORPG” without caveats or extra verbal grafts to describe it.

NetEase says the CBT will show off the game’s “eastern-style wasteland” (“a blend of classic post-apocalyptic elements with Eastern cultures in music, architecture, monsters, and customs, constructing a magnificent and thrilling wasteland world”), solo and multiplayer access, multi-platform crossplay, crafting, and combat.

Beta signups are live right here.

