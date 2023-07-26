Past Fate shares gameplay and development footage ahead of July 28 open alpha weekend test

If you haven’t been following along with the development of the sandbox MMORPG Past Fate, then you’re just the sort of person who would benefit the most from the game’s latest devlog, where Icy North Games offers an overview of its development, summarizes its gameplay, and sprinkles in recent footage along the way.

The preview shines a particularly strong light on its combat model, which is described as a pillar of the MMO, while looking over other activities such as gathering, crafting, and questing. It also confirms a current development focus on PvP, with future features like faction wars, faction reputation, and faction quests coming down the pike. In addition to this footage, there’s also a brief teaser clip showcasing the Blackfang Keep location that players can plumb.

These new videos are ostensibly about introducing the game to new arrivals, as the early access MMO announced an open alpha weekend test that’s running between July 28th and July 31st. The reveal also came with another video clip of some PvP combat, which showcases the title’s Souls-like combat model and the aforementioned Keep. Those who like what they’re seeing can hop into the alpha through the game’s Steam page.

