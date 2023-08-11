Electronic Arts announces online server shutdowns for three more of its games

It’s really hard to know how many people were using online multiplayer or accessing online servers for Dead Space 2, Crysis 3, or Dante’s Inferno, but just in case those likely few doing so are reading, we’ve got some bad news to report: Electronic Arts has dated server shutdown timing for all three of the listed games.

Specifically, servers for Crysis 3 will go dark on September 7th, while online servers for Dante’s Inferno and Dead Space 3 will shut down on December 8th. The shutdown will more directly affect readers who might still be playing multiplayer Crysis 3, though all three games are still likely going to be playable offline.

GamesIndustry reached out to EA to clarify whether these server shutdowns also indicated that the affected titles would be removed from digital storefronts but received no response at the time of this writing. Regardless, the online features for three more EA titles are indeed going dark soon.