Torchlight Infinite launches City of Aeterna on September 8

Multiplayer mobile title Torchlight Infinite announced a new expansion overnight: It’s called The City of Aeterna, and it’s arriving on September 8th. We don’t have a whole lot of info on what’s in it just yet, but we know it includes a new season featuring the new map on Leptis.

“Legends tell of a great and eternal city on Leptis, once blessed with prosperity and peace. A city that disappeared one day, swallowed by a foreboding fog. Where it once stood, a labyrinth of derelict ruins and withered trees are all that can be seen when the mist rises, promises of endless wealth and ancient powers hidden within. Over the years, many Hunters have come in pursuit of treasure, the city lying dormant, waiting for the chosen ones to reignite its long lost flame. Now the fog rises once more, will you answer the call? Can you retrieve the city’s endless loot, or will you become yet another trapped soul?”

More info will apparently be on tap in an August 26 livestream. China-based XD Games, we note, says the title has pulled in 3M users globally on PC and mobile.

