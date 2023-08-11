Arcadegeddon is a multiplayer roguelite PvPvE shooter all about saving a hometown arcade

How far would you be willing to go to save a gaming arcade? Would you be willing to inject yourself into a “super-game” to fight a faceless corporation? If you would, then we respect your gumption, but we might also suggest that you consider playing Arcadegeddon instead; it’s likely less dangerous since it doesn’t apply future tech that doesn’t exist. At least as far as we know.

“Gilly, the owner of a local arcade, is trying to save his business from a faceless mega-corporation, Fun Fun Co. To do so, he creates a super game; unfortunately, the mega-corporation FFC hacks the game and injects a virus. You need to save the game and the last hometown arcade.”

Arcadegeddon comes to us from developer IllFonic, which you might remember from the doomed MMO Revival and the launched multiplayer Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed. In this new game, up to three players band together for some co-op roguelite shooting as they explore six different biomes, play mini-games, find hidden chests, and defeat numerous enemy types and boss levels. The game also claims to blend PvE and PvP “for all different play speeds.”

Arcadegeddon is currently available on PC via Steam and EGS, PlayStation, and Xbox.