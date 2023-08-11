Betawatch: Ashes of Creation aims to delist its pre-order packs

The sheer mention that Ashes of Creation is going to stop selling pre-orders in some fashion is kind of astonishing. Like, that’s kind of the perpetual sales engine Kickstarted titles run on, right? But the developers have announced that they’ve got enough testers, and rather than flooding the game with people, they’d rather stop selling and see if they need more public testers moving forward. That’s a bit surprising! In a good way.

Meanwhile, did you remember that Diablo Immortal was technically in beta testing on PC? Because it did in fact officially launch (you’re thrilled, I’m sure). Palia moved to open beta, Dawnlands launched, Tales of Yore launched, and Warcraft Arclight Rumble changed its name, which is definitely going to improve people’s perception of that. All good here, we promise.

Does that sound like this was a big week? Because it was. We’ve even got more stuff going on below in our roundup of beta stories, and our list of games in testing has been updated with the latest events. Check it all out below, and if something slipped our notice amidst the week’s hustle and bustle, let us know down in the comments.

We consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s often under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions. Finally, we’ll mark games “malingering” if they’ve been in a certain tier of development for a long time with no clear path to launch.

Open testing

Closed testing

Paid access

Legit MMORPG

Multiplayer

The Adventurer’s Domain Online: Early access

Aero Tales Online: Early access

Age of Water: Paid closed beta

Anvil Empires: Intermittent alpha

Arcane Waters: Early access

Arcfall: Pre-alpha

ARK 2: Closed testing

Ashes of Creation: Alpha two in planning

Ashfall: Closed beta

ASKA: Closed beta

Battlebit: Early access

Bellatores: Closed testing

Bitcraft: Closed alpha incoming

Blue Protocol: Launching worldwide in 2024

Book of Travels: Early access

Camelot Unchained: Closed beta

Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again

Chrono Odyssey: Closed testing

Cinderstone Online: Closed beta

City of Titans: Alpha

Coreborn: Nations of the Ultracore: Early access

Corepunk: Closed alpha

Craftopia: Early access

The Crew Motorfest: Closed testing

Dark and Darker: Paid early access,

Dark and Light: Early access (abandoned?)

Darkbind: Closed beta (probably abandoned?)

The Day Before: Closed alpha (delay drama)

The Division Heartland: Closed testing

Dreamworld: Pre-alpha

Dune Awakening: Closed testing

ECO: Early access

Eleven: Closed alpha

Enlisted: Beta

Evercore Heroes: Paid testing

Fae Farm: Closed testing (delayed)

The First Descendant: Beta in September

Fractured Online: Paid beta access

Fractured Veil: Back in closed development

Frozen Flame: Early access

Genfanad: Alpha

Ilysia: Beta one delayed yet again

Inferna: Early access

Kurtzpel: Closed beta

Last Oasis: Early access (abandoned?)

Lost Skies: Closed testing

Monster Hunter Now: Closed beta

Monsters & Memories: Intermittent pre-alpha

Mortal Exodus: Closed testing

Multiverse: Returned to closed testing

Nightingale: Ongoing closed events

Noah’s Heart: Beta

Odd Giants: Alpha

Outlaws of the Old West: Early access

Palia: Open beta

Pantheon: Intermittent backer alpha

Past Fate: Open alpha weekend through July 31st

Path of Exile 2: Beta June 2024

Pax Dei: Closed alpha

Perfect New World: Closed beta

Pow Vista: Open beta (mobile)

Project F4E: Closed testing

Project Genom: Closed alpha (servers offline, abandoned?)

Project Gorgon: Early access beta

Project Loki: Closed beta

Project ST: Closed testing, open event ended

Prosperous Universe: Early access

Return Alive: Closed beta

Reign of Guilds: Intermittent open beta

SamuTale: “Paid closed alpha early access” according to the developer, which is just early access, come on dude

Seed: Alpha (drama, crypto link and weird comms blockout?)

Shadow’s Kiss: Early access (but read this first)

Ship of Heroes: Beta testing

Skull and Bones: Closed alpha

Spellcraft: Alpha

Star Citizen: Backer alpha

Starbase: Early access open alpha

Tarisland: Beta

Throne & Liberty: Korean closed beta, western launch delayed into 2024

Valheim: Early access

V Rising: Early access

Valiance Online: Closed beta

The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha two

Warcraft Rumble: Soft launching, changed name, everything is fine

Waven: Early access on August 16th

Wayfinder: Early access on August 15th

We welcome additions and corrections to this list; send your info our way via tips!

