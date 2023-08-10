Viking-themed survival ‘tribe builder’ ASKA begins multiplayer closed beta August 11

Last November we first heard word about ASKA, a “multiplayer Viking survival tribe builder” from publisher/developer Sand Sailor Studio that lets up to four players manage, direct, build, and defend a Viking settlement in preparation for the threat of a Dead Winter. The game first began life with a single-player closed alpha test, but progress has now moved forward on that front, as the game is now headed for multiplayer closed beta tomorrow, August 11th.

The current test build of ASKA will let as many as four players work together to craft their Viking settlement, with access to the first two tech trees, multiple gathering and hunting features, building construction and customization, and the ability to assign AI villagers various tasks; basically the overall beats of the game are available for play, only progression will be limited a little bit.

The testing announcement is also touting ASKA’s later features for the game’s full release, such as the ability to craft and sail ships, establish settlements on different lands, explore a procedurally generated world, and eventually establish a strong and stable empire, all while still bearing the Dead Winter’s dangers in mind.

Those who are interested in trying the multiplayer beta are going to have to do so through Discord, while a new trailer awaits below.

