Co-op monster hunter Atlas Fallen officially launches

Looking for a brawl with oversized grumpy baddies in the middle of a desert? For those craving the Monster Hunter experience, Deck13’s Atlas Fallen is there for them. This single- and multiplayer title officially released on Steam this week with a $50 price point.

In Atlas Fallen, players equip a special gauntlet that can be modified with 151 different essence stones to customize one’s playstyle. And you’re going to need every advantage you can get, too, because these foes aren’t your normal Koopa Troopas. Deck13 said that this game represents the studio’s “fresh vision for a unique medieval fantasy world and fast-paced combat.”

Action is certainly the name of this game: “Glide the sands of a timeless land, filled with ancient dangers, mysteries and fragments of the past. Hunt legendary monsters, using powerful, shape-shifting weapons and devastating sand-powered abilities in spectacular, super-powered combat.”