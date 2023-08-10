Cubio is a ‘fully featured sandbox game creation platform’ headed for alpha testing soon

A new game has once again landed in our lap, and it can basically be described as Gameforge’s swing at releasing its own version of Roblox: It’s called Cubio, a self-described “fully featured sandbox game creation platform” from developer 01Studio and publisher Gameforge that’s headed for a global release sometime in the future.

“Cubio is aimed equally at experienced and budding game developers as well as gamers. The community is offered an intuitive creator mode, and with just a few clicks, players can create content and realize their very first game projects in dazzling cubic-style graphics, all without coding knowledge. All of the basic knowledge and fundamentals are taught directly via Cubio. On the game platform, the projects can be developed alone or together with other creatives before being shared with the community.”

For those who are looking to get creative in Cubio, the platform will offer over 20,000 different pre-made items to help players craft zones in a variety of themes, while additional resources can be crafted within 3-D programs like Blender and used in Cubio. Creating games is also touted as a simple affair thanks to the use of the Body tool that lets players link events to items without any coding knowledge. Crafting games can be done either solo or cooperatively, and Cubio will even allow for Twitch and YouTube integration for extra collaborative opportunities. Later down the line creators will also be able to monetize their work, though details on how that will work are not available as of press time.

As for gameplay, that’s entirely based on what others craft (naturally), but multiplayer activities that are possible in Cubio range from narrative experiences to PvP, and players will be able to dress up their cubic avatar in a variety of cosmetic items.

Release timing for Cubio isn’t tied down yet, but the game’s official site is taking signups for a chance at the title’s upcoming alpha test, while more details on testing are promised soon and more information about the title overall is promised in the coming months. We further point out that the elephant in the room of how Cubio will address the myriad problems that its contemporary has spawned isn’t shared; ideally that will be on the mind of studio and publisher alike as Cubio continues to pull back the curtain.

