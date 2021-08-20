Roblox’s shameless exploitation of child labor is why we can’t have nice things

I didn’t think I’d be back so soon writing “Roblox” and “this is why we can’t have nice things” in the same post two days in a row, but here we are. People Make Games has put out a video confirming everything you already suspected about the game: that it’s overvalued and grotesquely exploitative.
Quintin Smith argues that Roblox isn’t all that different from a gaming platform like Steam, in that it’s a hosting platform for games. The difference is that those games (“experiences”) are built by literal children. But like many other platforms, the discoverability on a platform with 20 million minigames is garbage, so Roblox invites these children to pay it to promote their game. This is gross all by itself, but it gets worse, since almost no one creators are actually making money off the game, and those rare people who do are paid in in-game currency, and you can’t convert it into actual cash unless you pay for a monthly sub and meet the minimum $900 threshold. And then even when you withdraw Robux worth $900, Roblox only pays out $350 for it, which essentially means players get next to nothing – less than 17 cents on the dollar.
Smith points out that this withdrawal minimum is arbitrary and points to Second Life and Entropia Universe as having low and reasonable amounts by comparison. Hell, Roblox makes Entropia look wholesome. And the way Roblox is set up is essentially an exploitative “company town” – only, you know, this is kids, kids are literally being subjected to crunch and burnout, according to one Roblox creator who needed to stay anonymous to protect his/her income from the company’s ire, which is a whole ‘nother problem.
Of course, Roblox isn’t just scamming kids; since going public and bizarrely being valued at $41B (more than Electronic Arts, or seven Ubisofts), it’s posted two quarters in a row where it claims to be losing around $140M per quarter, presumably burning cash to keep roping in users/workers and then turning out its pockets when people wonder why they’re not getting paid.
Eventually, regulation will curb these abuses as it did in other sectors, but in the meantime, dear god don’t let your kids near this.
The full video’s absolutely worth a watch, there’s just so much going on here. And there are longtime Roblox creators in the comments speaking up in support of the message.
Thank you for the writeup and spreading it, Bree!
“Since going public and bizarrely being valued at $41B (more than Electronic Arts, or seven Ubisofts), it’s posted two quarters in a row where it claims to be losing around $140M per quarter, thereby protecting itself against everything from shareholder payouts and taxes to adorable child workers demanding a proper cut.”
Oh come on, this is just making readers dumber.
1) Taxable income is calculated differently than book income, and book losses don’t guarantee tax losses (and vice versa).
2) Companies don’t need book losses to “protect” themselves from dividends – plenty of profitable companies choose not to pay dividends to use funds for growth
Yeah, I don’t think the video itself makes that same assertion about investors and taxes, but it does point out that “platforms” like Uber and DoorDash work on a similar principle of investing all their money in explosive growth while giving their workers a bare minimum that they constantly look for ways to chip away at. And you see similar discourse around those too – “DoorDash has always posted losses, how do you expect them to pay more?!”
Agreed, that’s not really relevant or applicable from what I can tell. This is simply the same “burn cash for user acquisition” model that Amazon/Netflix/Uber etc. have all followed. A model where the market often rewards perpetual growth in users over profitability, taking an oddly long-term view in a stock market notorious for focusing on short-term gains.
Even if they were raking in billions in profit they wouldn’t need to pay their child developers any more than they currently do. And if anything, to reach that point they’d likely need to find ways for them to make even LESS money than the fraction they currently do. THERE IS ALWAYS MORE TO EXPLOIT!
I will clarify this in our summary, thank you.
Man, I had no clue how shady and gross Roblox’s practices were and now I regret ever saying anything positive about it. This is fuckin gross, I’d feel gross if I worked at that company. I guess when you’re running a company built on exploiting child labor you’ve got a lot of moral gray area to begin with.
Well heck. I never have used Roblox and now it again sounds like something that could be and should be great for creative folks and a wonderful sandbox for kids to make stuff is ruined by greed and bad practices. You hate to see it, but sadly I’m not really surprised.