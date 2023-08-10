Palia contends with technical and progression issues as its open beta kicks off today

One of the reasons Palia could justifiably call its closed and open betas a soft launch was the fact that player characters weren’t due for a wipe: What you roll now is what you’ll keep forever. But yet another bug in the beta is apparently forcing the issue, as we’ve now seen multiple reports on Reddit and Discord that players are losing progress and having to wipe their own toons to fix it.

The so-called “wipe bug” that appears to be wiping out players’ houses, quests, inventories, and tools – basically resetting player progress and leaving them stuck. S6 told players earlier this week that it was on the case and would email further inquiries and instructions, but some players are reporting not actually receiving those emails, and S6 hasn’t formally updated the Discord further about it. Others say they’re still stuck in limbo after multiple days, unable to play and unwilling to simply start over, particularly players who have cosmetics already unlocked.

S6 has asked players to fill out a form on this particular bug, but commentary underneath the thread makes clear the issue isn’t resolved.

Open beta is set to begin today. We wrote about our initial thoughts on the game and spoke about the technical issues that affected some players earlier this week.