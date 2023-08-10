New World’s Luck of the Bones portal-summoning event looks somehow familiar

Bree Royce
If you’re starting to feel a little sluggish about New World’s current season, fear not because Amazon is preparing a little pick-me-up in the form of the Luck of the Bones event. Stop me if you’ve heard this one, veteran MMO players: The event involves hunting for portals in the open world, summoning a big bad, killing him, and then making off with his loot.

“Interdimensional portals are opening around the Eternal Isle! Interact with these mysterious gateways, summon Rafflebones and defeat the elusive loot collector before he flees this dimension. Successful Adventurers are guaranteed to receive his bounty of legendary rewards.”

Those rewards include fortune hunter items for PvE and PvP, mutation boss items, named items, umbral shards, and obsidian gypsum.

OK, so lots of games have done this, including one named after the concept and another literally launching an expansion themed on it this month. But there’s a reason people like it, after all. Luck of the Bones begins August 16th and runs through August 29th.

