Monsters & Memories spends July refining a dungeon, zones, character models, and backend tech

Throwback MMORPG Monsters & Memories has once again started this month with a look back at progress made this past July, with most of the focus being on improving a pair of zones, refining character visuals, continuing to hammer out the Tel Ekir dungeon, and a host of backend updates.

In terms of character work, Hobbits have been iterated on, as have Goblin models, an Evil Eye enemy, and some animation and rigging work for all three. In terms of zone work, the Shaded Dunes and Sungreet Strand areas got a host of updates, with most of the focus on the former as it houses Tel Ekir. Speaking of the dungeon, that got several more props, saw some material and geography adjustments, and some prefabs and models built for the delve.

On the backend tech front, Niche Worlds Cult discussed updates to character materials, tuning and refinement of combat formulae, and coding to support alternative rulesets like hardcore mode or found character mode.