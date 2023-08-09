NCsoft Q2 2023: Throne & Liberty delayed as revenues, mobile games, and MMOs decline

While we’ve already covered the major delay to Throne & Liberty revealed during NCsoft’s investor call this week, there was more to the financial report worth calling attention to.
For starters, the company saw continuing declines in revenues as sales fell 30% compared to this quarter last year, and the bulk of that isn’t even from the company’s “legacy PC online games,” which means Guild Wars 2, Lineage, Lineage 2, Aion, and Blade & Soul; those games saw only a 4% net decline over the last year.
Guild Wars 2 had its lowest quarter since the launch of End of Dragons, tipped down only slightly compared to Q1 but falling 29% since the same quarter last year. Presumably, Q3 will see a resurgence as the next expansion launches in just a few more weeks.
Mobile sales – that’s Lineage M, Lineage 2M, Blade & Soul 2, and Lineage W – generally make up the bulk of the company’s revenues, but they took a much larger hit than PC, declining 37% since Q2 2022, owing largely to “weaker Lineage W and Lineage 2M sales.” Blade & Soul 2 is also due to release in more countries next quarter (Japan and Taiwan, apparently), which ought to help, and the studio has another four mobile titles on the way, one of them being Blade & Soul S, which was delayed to 2024. Another is MMORTS Project G, and there’s a little tease for Aion 2 as well.
Ruliweb’s translation of the investor call shows investors nervous about the decline of Lineage W and Lineage 2M in particular; NCsoft says it is working to “strengthen activities” for returning players rather than stabilize the games where they are. Analysts also ask about cannibalizing the existing games’ playerbases, which NCsoft addresses by suggesting that its plan is a structural overhaul and the continuous release of new projects.
And as we noted this morning, while Throne & Liberty has been delayed to next year in the west, Korean fans will see it launch by the end of 2023.
• NCsoft Q2 2023: Throne & Liberty delayed as revenues, mobile games, and MMOs decline
• NCsoft Q1 2023: NCsoft confirms Throne & Liberty’s delay to back half of 2023
• NCsoft Q4 2022: Guild Wars 2 had a great 2022, Throne & Liberty is still launching by summer
• NCsoft Q3 2022: Lineage W drives QoQ revenues, Guild Wars 2 had a great year
• NCsoft Q2 2022: Throne and Liberty delayed to 2023, Aion 2 in dev, Guild Wars 2 booming
• NCsoft Q1 2022: Revenues rise thanks to Lineage W and Guild Wars 2, Throne and Liberty arriving this year
• NCsoft Q4 2021: Guild Wars 2 did great, but Lineage W drove revenues
• NCsoft Q3 2021: Guild Wars 2 just had its best quarter in years
• NCsoft Q1 2021: Overall revenues are down 30%, but Guild Wars 2 is perking up
• NCsoft Q4 2020: Aion Classic was a huge success, Guild Wars 2 improves on 2019
• NCsoft Q3 2020: Guild Wars 2 just had its best revenue quarter in two years
• NCsoft Q4 2019: It was a rough quarter for MMORPGs, especially Guild Wars 2
• NCsoft Q3 2019: Another flat financial quarter as NCsoft pumps money into NCWest
• NCsoft Q2 2019: Guild Wars 2 may be eyeing a mobile version (again)
• NCsoft 4Q 2018: Mobile made almost twice as much as all NCsoft’s other MMOs combined
• NCsoft Q3 2018: NCsoft sales continue downward slide while online PC sales trend up
• NCsoft Q3 2018: Aion, Blade & Soul, Guild Wars 2 revenues dip, while NCsoft teases three new titles
• NCsoft Q2 2018: Revenues for all NCsoft MMORPGs are down in Q1 2018 except… Aion?
• NCsoft Q1 2018: NCsoft has hired 1000 employees in the past few years, considers VR and ARG titles
• NCsoft Q4 2017: Guild Wars resurges as Blade & Soul and Lineage M drive profits
• NCsoft Q3 2017: Lineage M drives record profits, Guild Wars 2 Path of Fire isn’t too shabby either
• NCsoft Q2 2017: Guild Wars 2 drops to new all-time low, Blade and Soul heads to console
• NCsoft Q1 2017: Tumbles for Lineage, Guild Wars 2, plus new leadership for Lineage Eternal
• NCsoft 4Q 2016: Record sales, WildStar’s fate, Lineage Eternal launch
• NCsoft Q3 2016: Declines for WildStar, Guild Wars 2, and Blade & Soul
• NCsoft Q2 2016: WildStar up, Guild Wars 2 down
• NCsoft Q1 2016: Blade & Soul is booming, WildStar is tumbling
• NCsoft Q4 2015: Sales surge for Guild Wars 2, bump for WildStar
• NCsoft Q3 2015: Guild Wars 2, WildStar, all sales dip downward [Updated]
• NCsoft Q2 2015: Guild Wars 2 is up, WildStar is down
• NCsoft Q1: Growth for Guild Wars 2, further deflation for WildStar
• NCsoft Q4 2014: NCsoft financials paint a grim picture for WildStar
Advertisement