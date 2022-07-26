NCsoft sees revenues rise thanks to Lineage W and Guild Wars 2, still has Throne and Liberty arriving this year

NCsoft’s stock may have fallen dramatically over the last year, but its Q1 2022 financial report is chock-full of happy bars thanks to strong performance from both its older and newer MMORPGs, particularly in regards to the Lineage series and Guild Wars 2.

NCsoft’s first quarter earnings rose by 38% when compared to last year, while first quarter profits leaped up by 123% in comparison to the same quarter last year. Overall revenue is also up when stacked against last year by 54%. The quarterly breakdown by title shows the mobile game Lineage W leading the earnings charge as it released across 12 countries in Asia, while on the PC side, sales of Guild Wars 2 saw a rise in this quarter and an overall jump up through 2021, likely as part of the run-up to the End of Dragons expansion launch.

The company further touts its continued expansion into western markets, with plans to launch Lineage W and Throne and Liberty to NA and EU players by the end of this year. Readers will recall Throne and Liberty as the retooled Lineage III (aka Project TL); it was being projected for a global launch in the second half of 2022 back in February and now those plans are getting confirmed again in this latest investor call.

