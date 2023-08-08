Pixelart MMO Tales of Yore officially launches out of early access

It’s been months since we last peeked in on Tales of Yore, the goofy but detailed retro 2-D MMO from indie studio Coke and Code Games, but it has big news today as it’s actually emerging from early access into the wilds of launch. C&C says “updates continue at the same rate” and “the game’s stability is now worthy of a full release.”

Over the course of 2023, the solo dev has apparently added “mounts and pets, procedural job boards, treasure maps, WASD controls for PC/web, a UI overhaul, among other things” – amounting to “hundreds of hours of content” for new players. There’s also a new update on the way; dubbed Northlands and boasting new maps, dungeons, gear, and bosses, it’s due out by the end of the year.

Do note this is a free-to-play title, playable on Steam, browser, and mobile, with a welcome stockpile of good reviews.