Old school pixel art MMORPG Tales of Yore adds more cosmetics, treasure maps, and procedural missions

Last month we cast a spotlight on Tales of Yore, a 2-D pixel art sandbox MMORPG that promised a “lightweight” but rich world full of RPG tropes, dad jokes, and all of the PvE sandbox game trappings one could ask for.

We’re circling back around because the game put out another content-filled update at the end of January, which introduced treasure maps that have what reads like the rare chance at finding actual goodies (but mostly junk), added procedurally generated missions that can be accessed at job boards in major cities, and offered up new cosmetics available in the cash shop, to subscribers, or in-game for free. The next content update promises mounts and pets, but there’s no timetable for that release yet.

This update’s feature set was the highlight of a Reddit post that stumped for the MMORPG, which also pulled no punches about the kind of game it is, saying it’s “intended to be old school in that it’s not easy, death really matters and there’s a lot [of] time sink activities.” You can check out some of that experience in a livestream we held below, and also tune in to OPTV this Sunday, when we’ll be returning to the game.

