Survival MMO-lite Dawnlands launches to a righteous roasting on Steam

It’s been barely more than a month since we even knew Dawnlands existed at all, but it’s officially launched as of this week. Singapore-based developer Amazing Seasun Games bills it as an “open-world survival crafting cross-platform game with a massive world and epic lore,” which sure sounds like a multiplayer survival sandbox to us; the game promises exploration in a “stunning open-world,” multiple biomes, puzzles, survival mechanics, crafting, house construction, and small-scale multiplayer.

Here’s the brutal downside: The game is already being ripped to shreds on Steam, where it’s rocketed into the “very negative” bin. Early players are calling it an incomplete, buggy, derivative mobile-to-PC port that’s riddled with microtransactions and an optional subscription/battle pass. Recent reviews on Google Play are much dumber (many from people who don’t understand how preloading works) and bizarrely more vague when they are kinder.

We’ve also got to point out that the Steam page still hasn’t been adequately updated, with the last announcement being from February, and the official website offers extremely limited information about the game and its monetization.

