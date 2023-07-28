Survival MMO Dawnlands is set to launch on PC and mobile August 8

Dawnlands first hit our radar last month, when we wondered whether it would fill in the gap while everyone waits for Blue Protocol. As we noted, it’s billed as a free-to-play multiplayer “open-world survival crafting game” by Amazing Seasun Games, set to launch on both PC and mobile with cross-multiplayer modes between them. At the time, ASG was on the verge of beta, and now, the launch is en route.

The studio announced this week that the official release is slated for August 8th, with registrations on mobile already open. (The Steam page is up, but it hasn’t been updated with the launch details as I type this. It does clarify that the game will offer “item purchases and battle passes” in-game.)

“Create your own epic adventure! Indulge yourself in the stunning open-world NOW! A variety of biomes, relics, puzzles dot the landscape… An ancient land that has laid dormant for centuries is waiting for you to awaken it, and all new stories are waiting for you to pen. When all has vanished, all but rich natural resources that can be found all over the land. What matters is how you use them. Start from the very beginning and survive on your own! Collect all the materials you need in the world, design and build your dream home! Potential dangers don’t give up their areas easily. You need to find and defeat the darkness before it engulfs the land because you were fated to be the chosen savior of the world. Go alone or group up with other warriors and enjoy the journey together!”