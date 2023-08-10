Palia’s open beta is officially underway as S6 calls it a ‘marathon’ it’ll run ‘one update at a time’

Palia is plunging ahead into open beta in spite of all the issues that cropped up over the last week of closed beta, Singularity 6 made clear this afternoon.

“We knew as we entered Beta that there would certainly be a large number of issues and general instability — some of which we would be seeing for the first time as it’d be the largest testing group we’ve had to date,” the studio says. “Our decision to continue into Open Beta was a weighted one made after considering a million different factors, none more crucial than the sincere belief that we are committed to resolving as many issues as possible throughout the Beta period.”

“In the last seven days, we conducted a total of five hotfixes as our team tirelessly worked to solve as many impacting our Palians as we could. We have learned so much since then, improving our systems and abilities to diagnose things more swiftly and accurately with each one. We won’t deny that there are plenty of issues that still need to be resolved. And we won’t deny the Palians who are still stuck, missing items, or otherwise are unable to play. We see you. We hear you. And we are doing our best to ensure that no one is left behind even as we march on forward into Open Beta.”

In Discord, the team vowed regular updates for the game, which is now freely accessible by all on PC. “Beta is a marathon, and one we will get through one hotfix, one update, at a time.”