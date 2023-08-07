Star Citizen sees roughly $55M in crowdfunding to date this year as it nears $600M in total

Today in “Math News That Will Make Your Head Hurt,” we’re taking a look at some of the latest data points out of Star Citizen and its overall crowdfunding, which as of the end of July has climbed to just shy of $600M in total for the spaceship sandbox.

According to monthly graphs provided by CIG, as well as API tracking from CCU Game’s funding dashboard and number crunching from blogger The Nosy Gamer, total sales for 2023 so far have hit the $55M mark, with July showing $4.4M raised – a roughly 26% decrease year-over-year compared to July 2022.

Nosy Gamer further recalls related headlines such as CIG’s purchase of Turbulent and the end of Squadron 42 sales, the latter point being an important thing to consider when looking at the studio’s known revenue stream. In short, the money burning engine that is SC appears to keep getting fuel.