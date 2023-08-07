Star Citizen sees roughly $55M in crowdfunding to date this year as it nears $600M in total

By
Chris Neal
-
    
1

Today in “Math News That Will Make Your Head Hurt,” we’re taking a look at some of the latest data points out of Star Citizen and its overall crowdfunding, which as of the end of July has climbed to just shy of $600M in total for the spaceship sandbox.

According to monthly graphs provided by CIG, as well as API tracking from CCU Game’s funding dashboard and number crunching from blogger The Nosy Gamer, total sales for 2023 so far have hit the $55M mark, with July showing $4.4M raised – a roughly 26% decrease year-over-year compared to July 2022.

Nosy Gamer further recalls related headlines such as CIG’s purchase of Turbulent and the end of Squadron 42 sales, the latter point being an important thing to consider when looking at the studio’s known revenue stream. In short, the money burning engine that is SC appears to keep getting fuel.

sources: official site, CCU Game, The Nosy Gamer
Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2022, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised over $500M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
Advertisement
Previous articleRoblox adds a familiar face-tracking animation feature, and players are already being weird with it

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
1 Comment
newest
oldest most liked
Inline Feedback
View all comments