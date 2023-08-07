Roblox adds a familiar face-tracking animation feature, and players are already being weird with it

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

Who here remembers SOEmote? If you don’t, just know it was a feature added to EverQuest II in 2012 that let players use a webcam to track their real-life facial expressions and transmit them on to an avatar. It was eventually abandoned sometime around 2017, but a similar system is used by games like Star Citizen today. We bring this history lesson up because Roblox has decided to get in on this questionable feature with its own face-tracking functionality.

This new avatar animating ability has been opened to players 13 and up as a way to “drive deeper engagement with users” and let people “communicate and express themselves like never before.” Access to this new function is done through the communication section of the game settings UI, while games that take advantage of this feature will have a flag in the game’s details section.

Apparently, “engagement” and “expression” are most assuredly happening, as players of Roblox have flooded TikTok with videos that use the feature, either to recreate memes or to just generally be kind of creepy and weird online. It’s a feature we’re not sure anyone asked for, but it’s now most certainly a thing.

@anticlimaxjax THE ROBLOX FACIAL TRACKING IS ENDING ME😭| Disxord in bio #robloxfaces #robloxfacialanimation #robloxfacialtracking #roblox #robox #robloxmicup #micup #micuproblox #robloxedit #robloxstory #robloxx #robloxgames #robloxstories #anticlimaxjax #robloxadoptme #robloxtiktok #game #xyzbca #xyzcba #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #foryourpage #viral #trending #xyzbca #fyp #viral #blowthisup #funny #comedy #memes #robloxfyp #fail #fails #joke #jokes #joking #clips #clip #laugh #prank #pranks ♬ original sound – Jax

sources: official site, Polygon
Advertisement
Previous articleGenshin Impact releases a new nation, new characters, and underwater exploration August 16
Next articleStar Citizen sees roughly $55M in crowdfunding to date this year as it nears $600M in total

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments