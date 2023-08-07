The Walking Dead Betrayal takes the popular zombie IP into multiplayer deceive-em-up territory

Take the gameplay mechanics of a multiplayer deception title like Werewolf, Town of Salem, or more famously Among Us, toss in the Walking Dead IP, and hit the frappe button, and you probably will end up with something like The Walking Dead: Betrayal, a multiplayer game where five to eight players have to work together to survive the TV show’s brand of zombie post-apocalypse while also trying to find traitors in their midst.

“Out of resources, with a herd of walkers fast approaching, players must work together to complete objectives and make their escape. They’ll need to work fast, as walkers aren’t the only threat. Incognito ‘traitors’ lurk among them, plotting to do everything in their power to delay repairs and prevent anyone from leaving. Fight the dead. Fear the living.”

Gameplay overall will focus on familiar survival requirements like scavenging for resources, crafting weapons, and cooking food, all while roaming the zombie-filled wastes, while those tagged as traitors can perform dastardly deeds like poison food or interactable items, wear a walker skin-suit and blend in, lure a walker horde with a noisy skateboard, set traps, remove parts from team objectives, or just straight-up murder other players. Additionally, those who are killed during gameplay can return as a walker themselves and try to attack the team.

Betrayal is eyeing an early access release sometime soon, but it’s available for wishlisting on Steam now and is planning a closed beta test on Thursday, August 10th; signups for that test can also be done on Steam.

