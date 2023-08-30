Here’s what Tencent is considering for Tarisland’s crafting and gathering revamp

As Tencent slowly reinvents some of Tarisland’s big systems ahead of its release, the studio has been explaining its thinking in Discord. The latest system getting an explainer is the crafting system, with a new infodump on crafting cultivation and specialization that seems player input – and a vote.

“Crafting is a crucial component of Tarisland, designed to enrich the gameplay and foster social interaction among players,” Tencent says. “In previous test[s], we identified that the current Crafting system is a little simple at present, which needs to be further expanded and deepened. Therefore, we plan to enhance Crafting system to improve the related gaming experience.”

The company apparently has two ideas in mind: The first is essentially a talent tree, whereby players could select their own perks in an individual craft, like using fewer materials or energy. The second is more like a standard specialization system, whereby players would choose a specific specialization like more effective manufacturing or efficient gathering.

The poll is currently still open, though it’s not clear whether it’ll be binding; at the moment, the “both” option is winning. As a bonus, the devs refer to the Discord replies as a comment section, which is cute.

Crafting System is key to #Tarisland's vibrant world. We're working on optimizations & want your input! Join our Co-creating discussions & share your thoughts! Cultivation and Specialization of Crafting: https://t.co/nvVwEJnZzm pic.twitter.com/VWlOKlb4BJ — Tarisland (@Taris_Official) August 30, 2023