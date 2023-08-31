Champions Online is giving away freebie freeform slots for its 14th anniversary

Wanna feel old, MMO fans? Champions Online is celebrating its 14th birthday for a month starting tomorrow, and Cryptic didn’t forget: It’s throwing a big ol’ party.

“Happy Anniversary, Champions! It’s been fourteen years since you began defending Millen[n]ium City from the ravages of alien threats, gangsters, ninjas, monsters and more, and it’s time to take a load off and celebrate!” the studio says. “For the next four weeks, we’re celebrating almost a decade and a half of Champions Online, and we want you to be a part of it. Week one is a celebration of the classic Anniversary Events, with tons of new rewards! Head to Millen[n]ium City, and get your celebration on! And this entire week, you can grab a free Freeform Slot, to build a character your way!”

Events include Top Ten’s weekly missions, the Save the Cats quests, and Sapphire’s concert – nothing new, but still the biggest party in the City all year. And no, they’re not kidding about the freebie freeform slot – go get ’em. Yes it’s a re-run, down to the same typos in the announcement post, but this re-run comes with free stuff.

