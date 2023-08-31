Sea of Thieves releases its next Monkey Island adventure and a host of cosmetic goodies

Guybrush Threepwood is caught in a dream-like spell, and it’s up to denizens of the Sea of Thieves to save him. Welcome to the next portion of the Legend of Monkey Island storyline, which will challenge players of the pirating sandbox to take on three legendary trials across Melee Island to prove their pirating prowess. Expect insult sword fights, pulley-based stunts, and the possibility of treasure hunting.

While the new Tall Tale is the highlight of this update, other items have also been added in a very literal sense, with new items in the Pirate Emporium, new Ashen Dragon cosmetics at outposts, returning Season Two cosmetics at outposts, and a host of refreshed emissary rewards.

The patch has otherwise introduced a list of bug fixes and some new accessibility options like an audio cue for aiming ranged weapons, but for the most part this update is all about the quest for Guybrush, which makes sense since that’s the Tall Tales’ subtitle.

