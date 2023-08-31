Activision announces rollout of AI-assisted voice chat mod tools for its Call of Duty series

Keeping toxic voice speech under heel in FPS games might sound like a Sisyphean effort, but Activision is giving it the old college try through the rollout of a voice mod tool, which is being lauded by the publisher as “the next leap forward in its commitment to combat toxic and disruptive behavior.”

This new voice chat moderation tool is powered by Modulate Inc’s ToxMod tool, which readers might remember has been refined with help from the likes of the Anti-Defamation League, and will focus on finding those who use hate speech or other defamatory language. The full voice moderation tool will be applied when Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III releases on November 10th, but Activision already began using a beta version of ToxMod in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone earlier this week.

An FAQ on voice moderation has been posted, which further promises that the tool will allow for “trash talk and friendly banter” that’s already allowed in its existing code of conduct. As for opting out of this tool, there’s only one way to do so: disengage voice chat.