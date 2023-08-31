Activision announces rollout of AI-assisted voice chat mod tools for its Call of Duty series

Keeping toxic voice speech under heel in FPS games might sound like a Sisyphean effort, but Activision is giving it the old college try through the rollout of a voice mod tool, which is being lauded by the publisher as “the next leap forward in its commitment to combat toxic and disruptive behavior.”

This new voice chat moderation tool is powered by Modulate Inc’s ToxMod tool, which readers might remember has been refined with help from the likes of the Anti-Defamation League, and will focus on finding those who use hate speech or other defamatory language. The full voice moderation tool will be applied when Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III releases on November 10th, but Activision already began using a beta version of ToxMod in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone earlier this week.

An FAQ on voice moderation has been posted, which further promises that the tool will allow for “trash talk and friendly banter” that’s already allowed in its existing code of conduct. As for opting out of this tool, there’s only one way to do so: disengage voice chat.

sources: official site (1, 2) via VG247
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, pay disparities, sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits, federal settlements, executive misconduct, pipeline issues, messy financials, declining titles, failed partnerships, widespread illegal unionbusting, disastrous management, brain drain, bungled OW2 PvE, WoW Classic RMT, and the still-astonishing revelation that the CEO threatened to have his assistant murdered. As of 2023, the company is (theoretically) being acquired by Microsoft.
