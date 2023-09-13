Unity begins backtracking on new runtime fees, but it hasn’t addressed indies

Yesterday, we covered Unity’s surprise announcement that it was instituting a “runtime fee” that would charge developers as much as 20 cents per download of a game using the Unity engine onto a player’s device, depending on their total installs and incomes.

Game developers on social media were understandably incensed, pointing out the obvious ramifications for small- to mid-size studios, free-to-play titles, demos, charity bundles, and so forth. Others pointed out that given the long runway for game projects, many studios will have long since begun Unity projects only to find this week that they’re going to get slammed with new fees that were never part of their licensing agreement – and for some of those games, that’ll mean devs stuck pondering whether to switch or shut down now or be squeezed dry later if they’re unwilling to insert Unity’s alternative monetization schemes.

Following the uproar, Unity is already starting to backtrack. Last night, the company told Axios that it has already changed its mind on multiple installs; now, it’s decided it will charge the fee only for the initial installation of a game (but a new fee for every device for a single person). It also claims it won’t charge for small-scale demos, charity items, or Game Pass-esque fees, and Unity insists that the fees will affect only 10% of teams (which those 10% are obviously still going to feel is 10% too many).

However, the company hasn’t addressed the main problem raised by gamedev Twitter: the high cost for smaller games and the institution of new fees mid-development for many of these games.