Epic Games raises Fortnite prices in wake of layoffs and financial woes

Once again, Epic Games is asking for your help.

Well, it’s not so much asking anyone for assistance as it is jacking up the prices in its most popular title. In the wake of an apparent corporate financial crisis that’s seen the studio bleeding money all over the place and its decision to slash 16% of its workforce, Epic Games also is raising the cost of Fortnite’s V-Bucks.

Fortnite pricing changes are set to go into effect this October 27th in many countries around the world, including US, Japan, and many European countries. Players will see the cost of 1,000 V-Bucks go up from $8 to $9, which works out to be a 12.5% increase.

The studio said that this increase was due to “adjustments based on economic factors such as inflation and currency fluctuations.”