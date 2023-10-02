Star Wars: The Old Republic wants you to pig out with the Hutts this month

As Star Wars: The Old Republic continues its transition to Broadsword and we wait to see how that shakes out, it doesn’t mean that nothing is happening in a galaxy far, far away. In fact, October is looking pretty busy with three big events scheduled over the course of the month.

First up is the All Worlds Ultimate Swoop Rally, which will run from October 3rd through the 10th. Following that is the Feast of Prosperity with the Hutt Cartel, which involves minigames, dailies, and a weekly story mission. And as that’s going on through November 7th, SWTOR will also trigger the Rakghoul Resurgence event for the latter part of the month.

SWTOR recently migrated its servers over to the cloud for easier operation and development. “Our next steps are migrating more services and tools over in similar fashion. Being able to migrate everything over is vital to the health of the game which translates to better a player experience. All that to say that we need to do all of this before we can look at opening up servers in new regions,” said Broadsword.

The team indicated that it’s going to host a livestream on the future of the game but hasn’t dated this yet.