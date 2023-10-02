Terraria talks up mod development, culling Unity from mobile, and an upcoming board game

We already know that Terraria developer Re-Logic has tried – and failed – for eight years to stop developing the multiplayer survivalbox, and no more is that inability to stop supporting the game evident than its recent and broad-reaching state of the game news post, which keeps players updated on the various Terraria-shaped pots the studio has bubbling on its stove.

Much of the post talks up the various forms of mod support the PC version of the game has, from its nearly 100,000 worlds in the Steam Workshop to updates for its tModLoader utility. The post also hints that it’s nearly finished with its 1.4.5 patch, which includes a fairy pet that’s capable of chopping down trees, albeit not terribly efficiently.

The newsletter also calls attention to matters related to the mobile edition of Terraria, noting that the studio is considering how to remove portions of the mobile title that utilize Unity – but that’s a big “if” according to the post. “As of today, we are only laying out plans, we have not decided if we will or will not make the shift at this point. If that changes, we will let everyone know,” the post reads. “If the need arises for us to undertake such a swap, we do expect that it will take a bit of time. This would delay any in-progress update by however long that takes – our current best-guess being in the two-ish months timeframe.”

Finally, the post closes out with a look at the board game version of Terraria, which shows off a couple of WIP sculpts for some of the game’s more infamous boss monsters, shows off updated cover art, and highlights a playable demonstration that will be available at Germany’s Essen Spiel convention this weekend, October 5th through 8th.