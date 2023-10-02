Kisnard Online is a 2-D pixel graphics ‘hobby project’ MMORPG available on PC and Android

There’s yet another solo dev two-dimensional pixel art MMORPG out there, and since we try and cover every corner of our genre, we’re taking a peek at this one too: It’s called Kisnard Online, and it’s pretty much precisely what it says on the tin, with plenty of expected MMORPG fare for players on either PC or Android.

“Adventure on quests, explore the huge world, specialize in various tradeskills, slay mythical monsters, team up to fight bosses, interact with many NPCs, grow powerful in level and name, loot rare treasures, duel other players in live pvp, and much much more.”

Developer Jay Avondoglio called Kisnard a “hobby project” that started life 11 years ago as a way for him to both learn programming and to create the kind of MMORPG he recalled playing. It made its Android release in 2020, while progress on the game is chronicled on its website as far back as 2012.

As is the case with other hobbies, it is now causing Avondoglio to operate “way ‘in-the-red,'” and so he’s hoping to entice more players into the game. On the subject of monetization, Kisnard sells premium currency that can be used to get cosmetics or feature unlocks, all while promising a lack of pay-to-win.