Into the Echo’s worldbuilding narrative website Journey Across Raava leaves early access

Early access for a website is over and a full release is now. This is the unironic announcement heralded by Into the Echo developer Etlok Studios, as its “serialized introduction to [its] upcoming MMORPG” Journey Across Raava fully opened up to tell a story to interested players last week.

“Journey Across Raava is a cozy adventure that sets the stage for the epic multi-year story arc of Into The Echo. The Into The Echo universe is very intricate and detailed with several new and unique concepts and Journey Across Raava is our way of preparing players and laying down the groundwork for the adventures to come.”

This multi-year arc will be unfurled through the vehicle of monthly episodic content, while the current site itself promises “a rich and immersive multimedia lore experience, incorporating sound, music, interactive crafting, and puzzles to create an evolving experience that simultaneously captures and challenges players throughout the story.”

As for the actual MMORPG itself, there are no new reports to be found on its website, social media, or Discord. However the website’s launch even has a whole trailer heralding the matter, making this easily one of the most eager launches for an online storybook ever recorded to gaming history – and the only major announcement from Etlok so far.

source: press release