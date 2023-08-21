Into the Echo’s ‘lore experience’ website Journey Across Raava begins early access August 25

Yes, you read that right: A website that’s meant to provide a “lore experience” for the still-developing time traveling MMO Into the Echo is going to require early access to get to, and that limited early access to a website is starting on Friday, August 25th.

Readers might remember that Journey Across Raava, the web-based context dispensary for Into the Echo, was announced at the start of this month, with the promise of episodic, free-to-play content releases planned out as far as two years in advance. The announcement also claimed that the early access was starting then, but as it turns out, access keys will be coming to player accounts at some point this Wednesday, August 23rd, for those who have applied to be tapped, as pictured to the right.

Despite the fact that this is a web-based early access lore dump, it is also a completely free web-based early access lore dump, and developer Etlok Studios does stress that while Journey Across Raava is linked to the MMO project, it’s also a completely standalone experience that will not require anyone to play Into the Echo itself.



Journey Across Raava's Early Access will begin August 25th! 🗓️ The first round of Early Access keys will be sent out on Wednesday so keep an eye on your email! ✉️ 💠Sign up online: https://t.co/eWwXG1Apoh#MMO #MMORPG pic.twitter.com/cpjkR1Dqyl — IntoTheEcho (@IntoTheEchoMMO) August 19, 2023