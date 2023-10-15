Splatoween returns to Nintendo’s Splatoon 3 just in time for Halloween

Splatoween – the Splatoon version of Halloween – is making its return to Splatoon 3 this year from October 27th-29th after a noticeable absence last year, Nintendo announced this week.

While players will be pleased to get a holiday-themed Splatfest, they might have hoped for a Big Run, as there are few things scarier in the game than a giant Salmonid King stomping around a traditional Splat3 turf-war level. In spite of the missed opportunity, players are at least getting new headgear for the event, plus there’s a week-long prep period before the actual festivities, allowing gamers time to fight for their team in case they have a Halloweekend during the event proper.

As announced, the Splatfest debate this time focuses on which state of undeath would make the best friend: zombie, skeleton, or ghost. The previous Splatoweens were simply Trick vs. Treat, so there had been some concern over the topic of voting this year, based on social media replies and Reddit post, the options have been going over well with fans.

SRL Rational Thought team here on Friday the 13th, a totally normal, noncursed day, letting you know that there'll be a Splatoween event from 5 PM PT on 10/27 to 5 PM PT on 10/29. No need to be superstitious about the timing of this announcement! Just don't step on any cracks! pic.twitter.com/ASAPeKp81o — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) October 13, 2023