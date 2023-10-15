The MOP Up: Aion Classic finally gets its delicious revenge

Aion Classic unleashed Update 2.4: Stormwing’s Revenge on its servers this past week: “Get ready to battle Stormwing and defeat Yamennes to loot heroic gear. Plus put your skills to the test in the Arena of Glory to be rewarded with Abyss points and Symbols of Glory.” Additionally, the MMO started up a new seasonal pass.

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Elder Scrolls Online did a character bio on Endless Archives’ Master Malkhest. “Master Malkhest’s thirst for knowledge led him to serve as a humble custodian to some of Hermaeus Mora’s most dangerous secrets.”

Fractured Online made some changes to how its freezy, icy, coldy spells work.

Epic Games is charging non-game developers more to use its Unity Engine, saying that the price hike won’t be “unusually expensive or inexpensive.”

Uncharted Waters Origin tossed a patch overboard: “The new S Grade mate, Andrés de Urdaneta, was also added with the update, as well as new in-game systems, including a Cancel feature for shipbuilding, Occupied Limited Area Exclusive Trade Goods, and Guild Management systems.”

Halo Infinite previewed Season 5’s Forbidden and Prism arena maps.

Next year, Stardew Valley will tour around North America to put on a concert series starring its soundtrack.

League of Legends Wild Rift is celebrating its third birthday with “a slew of new content, including an action-packed game mode, three champions, special events, an assortment of skins and more!”

The mobile Blade and Soul Revolution upped its PvP game with the Automaton Graveyard Evil Beast Conquest and several Halloween-themed events.

EverQuest II tackled bugs, fixes, and itemization with its most recent patch.

“We’ve made some changes that include streamlined missions, rewards, and bundle offers,” said World of Tanks. “This time, focus on unique U.S. heavies and Chinese lights.”

Dive into spreadsheets in space with EVE Online’s September economic report.

Final Fantasy XI’s October update arrived alongside the Cool Autumn Nights campaign.

Eversoul posted its roadmap for the rest of 2023:

Did you know that Closers Online is getting double-jumping? It’s true:

Get ready, Closers! This week's recap with our amazing GMs is here! Don't miss out on PNA Renewal, first-ever double Jumping, and more! Whose Closers will you be jumping? Let us know and enjoy the video!#closers #ClosersOnline #naddic pic.twitter.com/uoe54MuMY4 — Closers (@ClosersGame) October 4, 2023

Orna’s got an 18-minute video to bring fans up to speed on the current happenings:

Anime-infused Astral Tale is preparing to launch globally:

The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MOP Up , our a weekly compilation of MMO info we don’t want lost in the cracks of time. Send us your news bits through our tips line