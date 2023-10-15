MMO Week in Review: 77 days to go

Bree Royce
World Orlando Fontaine Warcraft, as always, is contractually obligated to show up here.

Whether or not it was a great idea to let a company long embroiled in antitrust lawsuits to buy one of the largest corporations in the gaming industry, that’s exactly what happened this week, as the final impediment to Microsoft’s buyout of Activision-Blizzard was finally cleared away and the deal was officially cemented. And now we wait to see how Microsoft aims to sort out one of the messiest companies in the gaming industry – especially once Bobby Kotick and his retainers are gone at the end of the year. That’s 77 days, for those counting along at home.

Coincidentally, Unity’s John Riccitiello also stepped down from his roles at the company this week, following intense backash prompted by its attempt to extort the games industry. It sure was a week!

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

WoW Factor: No-selling BlizzCon

