Coreborn Nations of the Ultracore studio will work on new games after it ‘fell short’ with early access

German studio Blankhans has delivered a candid state-of-the-game update for Coreborn Nations of the Ultracore – candid in the painful way, though it’s clearly trying to make the best of it for players. The team admits that it was “hyped” by the attention players gave the game’s alpha throughout 2023, but bigger numbers haven’t materialized with the early access launch.

“Like many of you, we were hyped by the enormous attention we received throughout the Alpha earlier this year. We hoped to deliver at a much higher level with Early Access, but we fell short. The numbers are on the same level, and with a bit of distance and analysis, it’s only logical. The majority of players are waiting for the full release, and that is and was to be expected. So, while the numbers are low, everything we have seen and heard since is pointing in exactly this direction. Too many broken promises on Early Access in the past by other games have made players wary of where to participate these days. We also learned that we did not do a great job explaining the game. Many players expected an MMORPG, not a survival game. Understandably, they were disappointed by the game they played, which led to many bad but well-deserved reviews and disappointment among this group of players.”

The studio also says it regrets the crunch the devs put in ahead of early access, particularly one staffer who’d taken on both development and community roles. And though it does sound as if Blankhans has received “governmental funding” for the recent patches, the company says it will be “looking into other income opportunities next to Coreborn” – including new games, though the devs stress that Coreborn is still their “top priority” and will continued to be handled by the European team.

“Therefore, you will see us talking about new and other games in the future. Separate teams will develop these, and we will hire new staff. Still, the funding will go entirely into the development of Coreborn,” the studio says.