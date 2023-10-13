World of Warcraft’s charity pets for Ukraine raise more than $1.5 million

Eliot Lefebvre
Bork, bork, allow independent nations to retain their sovereign territory, bork!

It’s really easy to have a pretty negative opinion of Activision Blizzard these days, since the company regularly makes sure of that. But its community fundraising to support Ukraine following the unprovoked Russian invasion is commendable, and so it’s worth noting the news that World of Warcraft’s charity pets Sunny and Flurky have together raised over $1.5 million dollars in aid to Ukraine thanks to player purchases.

Those who remember the original announcement will probably also remember that the charity pets were partnered with BlueCheck Ukraine, a service that distributes money proactively to a number of charities within the country as it works to deal with the ongoing humanitarian crises and rebuilding efforts amidst the aforementioned invasion. The full announcement lists several of the direct charities receiving funds from these sales, so if you’ve bought the pet, you can feel very specifically good about the help it has provided to the besieged nation. Good show all around.

Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, pay disparities, sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits, federal settlements, executive misconduct, pipeline issues, messy financials, declining titles, failed partnerships, widespread illegal unionbusting, disastrous management, brain drain, bungled OW2 PvE, WoW Classic RMT, and the still-astonishing revelation that the CEO threatened to have his assistant murdered. As of 2023, the company is (theoretically) being acquired by Microsoft.
