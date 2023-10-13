World of Warcraft’s charity pets for Ukraine raise more than $1.5 million

It’s really easy to have a pretty negative opinion of Activision Blizzard these days, since the company regularly makes sure of that. But its community fundraising to support Ukraine following the unprovoked Russian invasion is commendable, and so it’s worth noting the news that World of Warcraft’s charity pets Sunny and Flurky have together raised over $1.5 million dollars in aid to Ukraine thanks to player purchases.

Those who remember the original announcement will probably also remember that the charity pets were partnered with BlueCheck Ukraine, a service that distributes money proactively to a number of charities within the country as it works to deal with the ongoing humanitarian crises and rebuilding efforts amidst the aforementioned invasion. The full announcement lists several of the direct charities receiving funds from these sales, so if you’ve bought the pet, you can feel very specifically good about the help it has provided to the besieged nation. Good show all around.