Bork, bork, allow independent nations to retain their sovereign territory, bork!

If you want to support Ukraine in its continued crisis defending itself against a Russian invasion that has done immense damage to the country, That’s a good thing. If you’re even more motivated to do so with the offer of a pet in World of Warcraft, hey, the important thing is that it gets you there. Blizzard has teamed up with BlueCheck Ukraine to promote two new pets available as a charity bundle now, with actress Mila Kunis serving as a spokeswoman for the bundle.

Players of WoW Classic will get Flurky, a murloc holding a sunflower (the national flower of Ukraine), while retail players gain a golden retriever named Sunny with armor to resemble the colors of Ukraine’s flag. The bundle costs $20, and as is usual for these bundles all proceeds will be donated to the partnered charity of BlueCheck Ukraine. So you get to feel good about helping people and you get a new pet in a video game. That’s not nothing.

Source: Official Site
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, pay disparities, sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits, federal settlements, executive misconduct, pipeline issues, messy financials, declining titles, failed partnerships, widespread illegal unionbusting, disastrous management, brain drain, bungled OW2 PvE, WoW Classic RMT, and the still-astonishing revelation that the CEO threatened to have his assistant murdered. As of 2023, the company is (theoretically) being acquired by Microsoft.
