Massively OP Podcast Episode 430: A very Diablo drubbing

On this week’s episode of the Massively OP Podcast, Bree, Carlo, and Justin talk about Blizzard financials, Diablo IV’s disastrous nerf patch, Palia and Wayfinder’s early access, and the next generation of MMO players.
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, ESO, Diablo II, Diablo IV, Black Desert, SWG, Garden Galaxy
- News: Blizzard financials
- News: Diablo IV kicks off its first season — with a huge nerfy patch
- News: Palia is hitting the early access scene in early August…
- News: …followed by Wayfinder later that month
- Mailbag: Where’s the MMO player new blood?
- Outro
- Podcast theme: “The Fae Forest” from Project Gorgon
- Your show hosts: Justin, Carlo, and Bree
