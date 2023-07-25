Massively OP Podcast Episode 430: A very Diablo drubbing

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
0

On this week’s episode of the Massively OP Podcast, Bree, Carlo, and Justin talk about Blizzard financials, Diablo IV’s disastrous nerf patch, Palia and Wayfinder’s early access, and the next generation of MMO players.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link.

Listen to the show right now:

Show notes:

Other info:

