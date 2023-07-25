Old School RuneScape discusses integration of its Sailing skill, RuneScape begins another XP boosting event July 28

Adding a new skill to Old School RuneScape isn’t just a question of plopping it into the game, apparently; there are lore implications and in-game location matters to consider. That’s the overall thrust from Jagex’s latest dev blog about the skill, which once again takes an extremely granular look at the topic in question.

The post begins with a look into how sailing (the activity) fits into the lore of the MMORPG’s world, then discusses how Sailing (the skill) will be accessed in-game, which will see players heading to Port Sarim to begin their seafaring journey. The post also discusses the three different types of oceans, mulls over moving certain locations of the game world to accommodate Sailing, and explains how it will work with existing systems such as Ironman mode and character death. It’s another extremely granular lead, but for fans looking forward to Sailing’s arrival, it’s likely worth the look.

Meanwhile in RuneScape, the game has scheduled another Double XP Weekend event for Friday, July 28th, complete with some suggestions on skills to level up in preparation for the arrival of Necromancy. On that subject, Necromancy’s City of Um got its own spotlight, while the rest of this week’s newsletter confirms that the logout timer has been extended, adjusts the Dead and Buried quest, tweaks protean planks, and applies some overall game engine updates.